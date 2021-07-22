Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 546,584 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546,584 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $161,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

