Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

