Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.88. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 40,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

