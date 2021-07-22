Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

