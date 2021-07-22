Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 25.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.63. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

