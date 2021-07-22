Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,970. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

