Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.