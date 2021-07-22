Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

