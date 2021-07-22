Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after buying an additional 180,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

