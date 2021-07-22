Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

