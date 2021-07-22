Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$20.56

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

ALS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.68 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.30 million and a P/E ratio of -58.32.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

