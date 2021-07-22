Analysts Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $29.36

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.