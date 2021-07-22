Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $191.80

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.04.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

