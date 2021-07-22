Analysts Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Price Target at GBX 76.33

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 14,030,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.19. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

