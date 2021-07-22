Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $22.47

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. Mattel has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.