Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

7/20/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

