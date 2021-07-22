Analyzing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.04%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,385.26 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -14.57

Esports Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

