Analyzing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $222.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.29% 14.97% 5.42% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.34 $88.42 million $3.16 53.18 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.35 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

