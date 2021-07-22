Aneel Bhusri Sells 4,108 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Workday by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

