Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.76. 113,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.30 and a 12 month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

