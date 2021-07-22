Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,740 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 235,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,930. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

