Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.42 on Thursday, reaching $3,627.62. 63,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,407.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

