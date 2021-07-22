Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $672.91. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

