Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

