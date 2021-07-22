Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.69 ($79.64).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.