Anna Protopapas Sells 21,901 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anna Protopapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

