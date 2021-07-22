Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

