Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $465.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.24.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $383.59 on Thursday. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.46. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

