Apollo Global Management, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock worth $102,829,396. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

