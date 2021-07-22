Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,007 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,575,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 117,469 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. 99,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

