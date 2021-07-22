AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $16,008,516 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

