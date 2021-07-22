AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 280,483 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 208,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

