AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

