AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 74.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransUnion by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,625,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,306,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 392,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 20.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

TRU opened at $115.09 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

