AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dropbox worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

