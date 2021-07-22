Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

ARCO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 517,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.