Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

