Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.02. 2,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

