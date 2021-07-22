Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.