Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Set at $7.70 by Cowen

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given a $7.70 price target by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.