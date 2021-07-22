Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

