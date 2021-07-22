Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,683 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMP stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

