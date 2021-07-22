Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.21 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPB opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $851.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

