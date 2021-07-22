Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.98 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 254,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

