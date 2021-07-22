Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 166,177 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,177 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

