Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,795 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CYD stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.