Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

