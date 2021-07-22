Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $17,365,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.