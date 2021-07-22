ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $738.82

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $738.82 and last traded at $738.82, with a volume of 6217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $721.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ASML by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

