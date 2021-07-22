ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ASML traded up $8.60 on Thursday, reaching $729.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $723.01. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

